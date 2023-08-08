SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Tight end Oronde Gadsden II has another preseason accolade to add to his growing list of plaudits.

The star junior was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Monday. The Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, honors the nation’s top receiver in college football, regardless of position.

Forty seven players made the preseason cut, with Gadsden being one-of-nine from the ACC.

Already on the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) Watch List and Preseason All-ACC Team, Gadsden returns as one of the leading receivers in the conference. Gadsden posted one of the most prolific seasons by a sophomore pass catcher in program history last year. In addition to leading all tight ends nationally in receiving yards, he set SU records for most receptions by a sophomore, most receptions by a tight end and most receiving yards by a tight end.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 650 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The Orange open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 vs. Colgate.