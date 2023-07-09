SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After two seasons as the Defensive Coordinator for the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team, Dave Pietramala is on the move to North Carolina.

Chris Jastrzembski was first to report the news on Saturday. Inside Lacrosse has also confirmed the move.

Pietramala will now have the opportunity to coach both of his sons who are sophomores on the UNC roster.

Syracuse finished the 2023 season 44th in the country at 8-7. UNC finished 7-7.

Pietramala has a loaded resume. Before he came to Syracuse he was the head coach and defensive coordinator at Johns Hopkins. He also led the Cornell men’s program from 1998-2000. Petro was also a very successful player back in the day. He played for Johns Hopkins in the late 80’s and helped lead them to a national title. He was also named first team All-American three times.