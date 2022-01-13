SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

“When coach Babers called, I knew almost right away I would be coming,” that was what Dan Villari had to say on the radio version of Orange Nation on Wednesday. Tuesday, Villari the former Michigan quarterback committed to the Orange.

Villari played two season in Ann Arbor, but will have four years of eligibility remaining at Syracuse. He appeared in four games this season at Michigan.

Coming out of high school, Villari was a First-Team All-State quarterback at Plainedge High School in Massapequa, New York.

To watch the full interview with Dan Villari from CuseSportsTalk.com, click on the video player above.