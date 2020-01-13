Reports: Syracuse Football to hire Sterlin Gilbert as their new offensive coordinator

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a 5-7 season Dino Babers has made a few changes to his coaching staff. On Saturday, Babers hired Zach Arnett as his new defensive coordinator.

Saturday night a report surfaced that Babers will also make a change with a new offensive coordinator.

David Berry, a reporter for American Press, was first to report that Sterlin Gilbert would be leaving McNeese State and would take over the OC job at Syracuse.

Until Sunday morning, Gilbert was the head coach at McNeese State.

McNeese State released the following statement to NewsChannel 9 regarding the resignation of Gilbert:

“Sterlin Gilbert officially resigned Sunday morning. We appreciate the work that Coach Gilbert has done with the football program and the culture change is evident both on the field and in the classroom. Assistant coach Landon Hoefer is serving as interim head coach until the search is completed. Someone will be getting a great opportunity to become the next head coach and we plan to make an announcement soon,” said McNeese director of athletics Bruce Hemphill.

Gilbert served as the offensive coordinator under Dino Babers at both Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois. Before becoming the head coach at McNeese State, Gilbert was the OC at South Florida, Tulsa and Texas.

We’ve reached out to Syracuse University and they say they can not confirm the report of Gilbert being hired by SU at this time.

