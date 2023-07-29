SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a rematch of the last two TBT champions, Boeheim’s Army defeated Blue Collar U. in the Syracuse Regional Final 69-54 on Friday night.

Blue Collar U. raced out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. Boeheim’s Army took over after that. Grant Riller scored 12 of his game-high 29 points in the second quarter, helping Boeheim’s Army to a one-point lead at halftime.

The 2021 TBT champs pushed that lead to 12 heading into the Elam Ending. Riller once again could not be stopped, scoring seven points in the Elam Ending, including drilling the game-winning three-point field goal.

Boeheim’s Army advances to the TBT quarterfinals on Sunday down in West Virginia. They’ll face the winner of Herd That/Sideline Cancer at 4 p.m. on ESPN plus.