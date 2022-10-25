SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been procrastinating on getting your ticket to Saturday’s SU vs. Notre Dame game….you’re outta luck.

Syracuse University announced on Twitter Tuesday that the game is sold out.

The university has announced an “Orange Out” requesting fans to wear orange. Those attending the game are asked to arrive early due to the expected crowd.

The game is slated to kick off at Noon.

It will be broadcast on NewsChannel 9 if you don’t have tickets to the game.

This will mark the second consecutive sellout of the “Loud House” with SU’s last home game back on October 15 against NC State also a sellout.

The Orange is currently ranked 16th in the country, just dropping a couple of spots after picking up their first loss of the season on the road at Clemson back on October 22.