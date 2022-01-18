GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.

The Georgia Tech at Syracuse game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 has been moved up to a 6 p.m. start, while the Pitt at Virginia Tech game will follow at 8 p.m. Both games will air live on ACC Network.

The broadcast designation for Thursday’s top-five matchup in Raleigh is set, as No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 NC State will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.