CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse (8-5, 1-2 ACC) had just seven players available for its first ACC road game at North Carolina (12-0, 2-0 ACC) on Thursday night. The Tar Heels won, 79-43, handing ‘Cuse its first loss in the month of December. Syracuse was led by Teisha Hyman who scored 11 points and recorded seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. The Orange return to the Carrier Dome on Sunday, Jan. 2, when they host Florida State.

Chrislyn Carr added nine points and seven rebounds and Christianna Carr had eight points with four rebounds and a block. Alaina Rice and Nyah Wilson had their first start for the Orange in place of Naje Murray and Alaysia Styles, who were among the four Syracuse players that did not travel to North Carolina due to health and safety protocols. They recorded a collective 12 points, nine rebounds, five steals. Rice also notched two assists.

North Carolina played with a balanced offense with both Deja Kelly and Anya Poole recording double-doubles in points and rebounds. The Tar Heels had five players in double-digit scoring. Syracuse held the UNC offense to 16 percent from three-point range (4-for-25).

Tip-off against FSU is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dome. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app.