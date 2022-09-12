SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been named one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Performers of the Week after his stellar 20-of-23 passing day vs. UConn on Saturday.

Shrader had a .870 completion percentage and was responsible for five touchdowns in the 48-14 route of the Huskies. His 292 yards through the air were a career high and he completed passes to nine different receivers on the day.

His .870 completion percentage is the third-highest total in the FBS this season for quarterbacks who completed 20+ passes (sixth-highest among QBs with any completion number). In addition to his passing prominence, he also ran for 24 yards, bringing his total offense number to 311.

Shrader’s inclusion on the Great 8 list will now automatically place him on the Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List. The award honors the nation’s most outstanding quarterback.

Shrader and the Orange kickstart a four-game homestand in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, when Purdue visits the Loud House for the first time ever.