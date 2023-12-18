SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Athletics reports that Syracuse University’s Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been playing with a torn shoulder since October.

He went through a successful surgery at the end of the regular season, so he will not participate in the Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 21.

“It was important for me to get our team to a bowl game. I would have done it earlier in the season, but I wanted to wait until we got bowl-eligible. This team has too much talent and works too hard not to play a 13th game,” said Shrader. “It’s been a blessing and a privilege to play for Syracuse University. I’m glad my final game in the Dome was an opportunity to help this team get to a bowl. I want to thank Coach Babers and his staff for the opportunity to play here. I’m looking to forward to supporting my teammates down in Boca.”

As a senior, this is a wrap on Shrader’s football career with Syracuse University.

He’s third in career completion percentage (.604) and owns two of the best individual seasons in program history. He ranks fourth in career passing efficiency (136.1), fifth in total offense (7,474) and his 213.5 yards per game in the category trails just Donovan McNabb and Eric Dungey for third on the program’s all-time list. His 39 touchdown passes is the sixth-most in program history, while his 70 touchdowns responsible for rank fourth. He also ends his career inside the top-30 in career rushing yards at ‘Cuse (1,703) and has 31 career rushing TDs, which ranks fourth Syracuse Athletics

Counting his two seasons at Mississippi State, Shrader has racked up over 9,000 yards collegiately, passing for 7,003 and rushing for 2,281, and is responsible for 84 touchdowns, according to Syracuse Athletics.