Statement from Syracuse Athletics on the coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Amid the growing concerns of the the coronavirus, more and more professional leagues and collegiate athletic conferences are making changes to how it’s teams interact with fans and media members.

The Ivy League cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and are sending regular season champions Yale, on the men’s side; and Princeton, on the women’s side to the NCAA Tournament.

Other conferences like the MAC and Big West are simply restricted the number of fans in attendance. The ACC is not allowing media in the post game locker rooms down at the ACC Tournament, following with other Power-5 conferences.

Syracuse is not yet making any changes to its home schedule, even though the university is going to online classes after spring break.

The Athletic Department sent NewsChannel 9 this statement.

“At this time there have been no changes to our competition schedule. However, in partnership with the University officials, Syracuse University Athletics continues to monitor and assess information from agencies such as the CDC and Onondaga County Department of Health to inform decisions that are in the best interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff.”

As of Wednesday, March 11, here are the remaining home events for Syracuse sports programs.

Football – Has 14 remaining days of Spring practice from March 12-April 18 ending with the ‘Spring Football Showcase’ at a site to be determined.

Men’s and women’s basketball – Preparation for potential postseason tournament games

Men’s Lacrosse – Has two more home games with Notre Dame on March 28th and April 5th against UNC. Both games are at C-NS high school.

Women’s Lacrosse – Has one remaining home game on April 11th against North Carolina at CBA.

Softball – First home series of the season from March 20-March 22nd, followed by 14 more home dates ending on April 3rd

Tennis – Has three more home dates on March 13th, March 27th and March 29th.

Both Track and Field and Rowing programs do not have home events but compete through the spring.