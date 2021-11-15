Strong second half propels Syracuse men to win over Drexel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange trailed by one at the half but made some adjustments and turned things around. SU went on an 8-0 run and never looked back beating Drexel 75-60.

Buddy Boeheim led the way for SU with a game high 23 points along with four assists. His brother Jimmy Boeheim added 14 points and four rebounds. Joe Girard and Cole Swider ended the day with 11 points. Swider added five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

SU shot 63% in the second half, outscoring Drexel 43-27 after halftime.

The Orange improves to 2-0 on the season.

Syracuse returns home to host Colgate on Saturday, November, 20th at 5:00 p.m.