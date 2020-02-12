SU basketball announces game against North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Basketball took to Twitter on Wednesday and announced the details of the North Carolina game.

The game will be February 29 at the Carrier Dome. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

It has not been announced which ESPN network will carry the game.

