SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the college basketball season is set to get underway, the preseason favorites and All-Conference teams for the ACC have now been released.

The SU men’s basketball team was picked to finish 10th in the conference this season while defending ACC champions Duke were picked to win another ACC title. This is the eighth time in the last 10 years that the Blue Devils were chosen as the preseason conference favorites.

SU sophomore guard Judah Mintz was also named to the All-ACC Second Team.

The Orange will tip off their season with an exhibition game against Daemen University at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.