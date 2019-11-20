SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University basketball team is showing its support for student protestors ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Cornell at the Carrier Dome.
The guys will be wearing hoodies and shirts with #NotAgainSU during warmups. That’s the hashtag protestors at the Barnes Center have been using on social media since their sit-in began.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Your evening local weather update: 11-20-19
- Sondland: ‘Everyone was in the loop’
- ICE trying to bypass California’s for-profit prison ban, lawmakers say
- SU basketball team wearing special warm-up gear before Cornell game
- Lawmakers urge MLB to reverse course on eliminating certain minor league teams
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9