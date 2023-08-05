SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse new defensive coordinator Rocky Long is no a strange to success at the college football level. He’s spent nearly a half decade on the coaching sidelines.

Long, known as the innovator of the 3-3-5 defense, will look to continue that success at SU this season.

He takes over a defense that has been ranked in the Top 30 Nationally the last two season in total defense.

Camp Notes:

Syracuse put on the shoulder pads for the first time on Friday.

SU will practice on Saturday and Sunday (closed to the media) before taking Monday off.