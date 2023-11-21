SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In their second game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Orange struggling in the first half getting outscored 39-25. While they got closer in the second half, SU was unable to make up for that halftime deficit.

Overall Syracuse went 23-64 in the paint and only made three shots from beyond the arc. Judah Mintz saying after the game that Gonzaga dominated them in the paint, the Bulldogs shooting just under 47%.

Rebounding seemed to be the biggest blow for the Orange, Gonzaga out rebounding them 48-28. Judah Mintz led the team with 22 points, the only other SU player in double digits was J.J. Starling with 15. Justin Taylor and Quadir Copeland both struggling today, Taylor not scoring at all and Copeland having one point coming from the free throw line.

A tough loss for Syracuse as they lose back-to-back games in Hawaii. SU’s next game is 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night against the loser of Chaminade and UCLA.

Their next home game is Tuesday, November 28, when they host the LSU Tigers inside the JMA Wireless Dome.