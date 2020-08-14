SU Football players sit out of practice again over COVID-19 concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Players with the Syracuse University Football team sat out of practice again on Friday, making this the fourth time in nine days.

Players have expressed concern over testing when it comes to COVID-19.

Stephen Bailey, SU Football beat writer for Syracuse.com and a frequent contributor to the NewsChannel 9 Orange Nation program, spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Friday.

Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack released the following statement on Friday:

“Our top priority continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, fans and campus community members. We remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure our student-athletes are and feel safe, supported by and comfortable with the procedures and protocols we have put into place to maintain a healthy environment for them to train and compete. For football, this includes a robust testing effort which includes weekly testing during training camp and testing three times a week during their playing schedule, beginning the week of September 7. Due to a miscommunication about when weekly testing would commence, the team did not practice yesterday; today was the team’s designated day off. The football team plans to resume practice tomorrow, provided we have received the results of yesterday’s testing.

Since our student-athletes arrived on campus, we have administered more than 1,200 tests. To date, five individuals have tested positive for COVID and have since completed the necessary isolation requirements. There have been no positive tests in the last four weeks. Currently, we have zero active COVID cases among student-athletes. This is a testament to our student-athletes’ commitment to protect themselves, each other and our community. We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes, coaches, trainers and staff. They have prioritized the safety of the team, their classmates and our campus by adhering to the extensive public health precautions we have taken during training and even requesting additional precautions.

This is a rapidly evolving and fluid situation. We will continue to listen to and engage with our student-athletes and make adjustments to our safety strategy as appropriate. Finally, we remain in close contact with our fellow ACC schools, public health officials and medical advisors to guide our decision making as it relates to intercollegiate competition.”