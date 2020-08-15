SU football team holds practice Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After two days off, Dino Babers and the Syracuse Unversity football team was back out on the field Saturday for preseason camp.

On Thursday, the Orange sat out their third practice due to concerns regarding coronavirus testing.

On Friday, SU shifted their schedule, holding an off day, but it was back to business for the Orange on Saturday.

Friday, NewsChannel 9learned that the team has been testing once a week during preseason camp. The university also stated that they haven’t had a single positive test for a student-athlete at SU over the last four weeks.

Saturday marks the fifth preseason practice for the Orange, who open up the season four weeks from Saturday at North Carolina.