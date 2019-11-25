SU head football coach, Dino Babers, holds weekly press conference: November 25, 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The third installment of the "Battle of the Boeheims" was the best one yet for the Hall of Famer's boys.

Jimmy Boeheim led all scorers with 25 points as he helped Cornell hang around for much of the night. The Big Red took the lead late in the first half and only trailed by one point at the break, 26-25. However, Syracuse was able to pull away late for the 72-53 victory. Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 16 points for the Orange as SU improves to 3-1 on the young season.