SU MBB to host Cornell December 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s second longest rivalry is taking the hardwood Tuesday, December 21, SU announced Thursday.

Game announcement: We'll host Cornell in the Dome on Dec. 21



SU will host Cornell in their 126th matchup. The Orange owns a 39-game winning streak, taking down the Big Red in their last meeting in 2019.

The last Cornell win in the series came in 1968 at Barton Hall.

