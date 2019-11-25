SU men roll past Bucknell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse had no issues with Bucknell to begin the NIT Season Tipoff. The Orange took down the Bison 97-46.

SU never trailed and led by as much as 53 points in its most points scored since a 99-77 win over Boston on December 10, 2016.

Syracuse scored 37 points off 23 Bucknell turnovers and hit 14 three-pointers, one shy of tying the program record.

Sophomore Buddy Boeheim had a career day with a career-high 22 points on a career best six made threes. He also had 4 assists.

Redshirt-junior Elijah Hughes added 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Freshman Joe Girard III had 12 points and 6 assists and fellow freshman Jesse Edwards reached double figures for the first time in his career with 10 points.

Syracuse is now 4-1 and will head to Brooklyn for two games at the Barlcays Center over the Thanksgiving holiday. SU will first take on Oklahoma State at 7pm on ESPN2 on Wednesday, November 27th. The Orange will then face Ole Miss or Penn State on Friday, November 29th also at the Barclays Center.