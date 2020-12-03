SU men take on Niagara Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) - After returning a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown, the first kickoff return touchdown for the Orange since 2011, Trebor Pena is the ACC Specialist of the Week.

Following the first NC State points of the game, Pena erased Syracuse's deficit on the ensuing kickoff, slicing through the Wolfpack defense for a house call. It was the first kickoff return score since Dorian Graham returned one the same distance in a 2011 contest vs. West Virginia.