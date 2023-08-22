SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday evening, August 24, the SU men’s soccer team will display their championship banners prior to their home opener against Providence.

The Orange won the ACC regular season title, the ACC championship, and the national championship banner, when they defeated Indiana in the College Cup final.

The banners will be unveiled around 6:50 p.m. prior to their 7 p.m. game.

The SU women will play before the men at 3 p.m. They are hosting the Auburn Tigers in their home opener.

Admission and parking for both matches is free.