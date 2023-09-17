SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

In a message to his X followers on Saturday, Syracuse Orange Tight End Oronde Gadsden announced that he will not be playing the rest of the season due to a Lisfranc injury.

“I’m very disappointed that I have to miss the rest of the season due to injury, but will now turn my focus to supporting my teammates for the remainder of the year and rehabbing so that I can come back better than ever. With regards to my future and the possibility of declaring for the NFL Draft, I haven’t even begun to think about that. Right now, I’m only worried about helping the team in any way I can from the sidelines,” he wrote.

Gadsden was injured in Syracuse’s game against Western Michigan on September 9th. He had a stand out Sophomore year with 969 total receiving yards and six touchdowns. Gadsden was a preseason All ACC Selection.