SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) —

Dyaisha Fair and Alyssa Latham combined for 48 points as Syracuse (11-1, 1-0 ACC) won its first conference game of the season against #12/13 Notre Dame (9-2, 0-1 ACC), 86-81. Fair’s 27 points marks her sixth game this season with 20 or more. Latham had her second-best scoring effort this season with 21 points.

The Orange defeated the Fighting Irish for the first time since Jan. 31, 2021. Syracuse is on an eight-game winning streak and have won all eight homes games this season.

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-leading 32 points, which marked her career-best scoring effort.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Orange led 42-38 at halftime. ‘Cuse took a 46-40 advantage to begin the second half. Notre Dame strung together a 9-2 run early in the third quarter to take a one-point lead, 49-48. There were seven lead changes and four scoring ties throughout the third period.

The squad battled back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, neither team leading by more than two points for the first 6 minutes. In the final four minutes of the game, Fair made three from 3-point range to give the Orange a 79-71 advantage with 1:56 remaining. With ‘Cuse ahead 81-76 and 33 seconds to go, Fair was fouled and made both from the line to secure the Orange win.

FAIR SURGES IN FINAL MINUTES

Fair scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter. She went three-for-five from beyond the arc and five-for-six from the foul line in the final 10 minutes. Coming into the game, Fair ranked 20th in Division I career-scoring. She now has 2,927 points over her collegiate career.

LATHAM LAYS THE WAY

Latham tied her personal-best effort with 12 rebounds. She had her fifth double-double of the season and leads the Orange squad in both rebounds and double-doubles. Latham added three steals and two blocked shots to her performance today.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

There were 10 lead changes and 10 scoring ties throughout the game.

Syracuse’s 14 steals tied its season best effort.

The Orange out-rebounded the Fighting Irish by a 45-33 margin.

‘Cuse shot 9-for-16 (.563) in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Syracuse travels to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face North Carolina in the Carmichael Arena on Thursday, January 4. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.