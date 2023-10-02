SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been announced that the October 14 matchup between the Syracuse University Orange and the Florida State Seminoles will be on ABC50.

The game will be played in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Seminoles continue to be a nationally-ranked powerhouse.

What is still uncertain is the time of the game. It will either be played at Noon or 7:30 p.m. That decision will come on Sunday, October 8.

The Orange will be looking to turn the tables on the Seminoles after last year’s game. Florida State came into the Dome and drubbed the Orange 38-3.