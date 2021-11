SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – Syracuse snapped a three-game losing skid Sunday inside the Carrier Dome. The Orange cruised past Colgate 79-57.

Chrislyn Carr led the Orange with 20 points. This is her third straight game of 18 or more points. Teisha Hyman was one of three SU players that scored in double figures. Hyman chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Syracuse returns to action on December 1st to face No. 21 Ohio State inside the Dome.