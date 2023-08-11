SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team will be playing an 11-game nonconference schedule to start its 2023-24 season.

The Orange begin the season with three straight home games.

SU will host Lafayette at 7 p.m. for its home and season opener on Nov. 7. Central Connecticut State will then travel to the Dome on Nov. 10, followed by Copping State on Nov. 15.

Syracuse will then travel for their first road game on Nov. 19 as they face off against the Maryland Terrapins. The Orange will be looking for their first win over Maryland since 2015.

After their game against the Terrapins, SU will head out west for the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, where they will be playing against Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

The Orange will return home on Dec. 7 for a matchup with Alabama on Dec. 30 for the first edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge, marking the first meeting between the teams in program history.

SU will tip off the December portion of their schedule on Dec. 4 against Northeastern at the JMA Wireless Dome before heading back onto the road on Dec. 9 to face the Ohio Bobcats in Athens.

Syracuse then returns home again for the rest of their nonconference schedule with a game against Central New York rival Cornell on Dec. 18. The Orange will then end nonconference play on Dec. 21 as Saint Francis (PA) comes to the Dome.

SU is coming off a 20-13 season where head coach Felisha Legette-Jack led her squad to a WNIT Tournament berth in her first year in charge. The Orange return four starters, including All-ACC and WBCA All-American honorable mention guard Dyaisha Fair.

The complete schedule for SU women’s basketball can be found HERE.