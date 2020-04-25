SU women’s lacrosse All-American Emily Hawryschuk returning for 5th season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse senior Emily Hawryschuk, one of the leading scorers in Division I women’s lacrosse the past two seasons, will return to the Orange in 2021. Her decision comes following the NCAA’s ruling that spring sport student-athletes impacted by their seasons being halted due to COVID-19 could retain their eligibility from the year.

Hawryschuk ended the shortened season ranked second in the nation in goals (39), fifth in points (46) and eighth in points per game (5.75). She was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List and Inside Lacrosse’s All-America First Team.

The Victor, N.Y. native ranks sixth on Syracuse’s career scoring list (249) and all-time goals scored ledger (205). Hawryschuk recorded her 200th career goal in the Orange’s win at Maryland and posted six or more points in six of eight games in 2020.

Hawryschuk helped Syracuse post a 7-1 record this season and end the season ranked No. 4 in both the IWLCA and Inside Lacrosse final rankings.