SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The PLL held its 2022 Draft on Tuesday, and two Syracuse players heard their name called.

Ridgewood, N.J. native Brett Kennedy was the first ‘Cuse player selected going 6th overall to the Chaos.

Welcome to the Champs! 🦂👑



With the 6th pick, we have selected Brett Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/63FQVG6mda — Chaos Lacrosse Club (@PLLChaos) May 11, 2022

A few picks later, the Atlas picked up Brendan Curry with the 13th overall pick of 2022 PLL Draft.

With the #13 Pick, we have selected Brendan Curry from Syracuse.



HERE WE GO NOW, CURRY. #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/DdrTVjxDcP — Atlas Lacrosse Club (@PLLAtlas) May 11, 2022

The PLL season begins the weekend of June 4th in Albany, New York at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.