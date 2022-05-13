SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse senior Meaghan Tyrrell is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which is presented annually to the top female and male lacrosse player in the nation. Tyrrell is the fifth player in program history to be named a finalist for the prestigious award.

The Tewaaraton Award Foundation announced the five finalists on Thursday, May 12. In addition to Tyrrell, the list includes North Carolina’s Jamie Ortega and Ally Mastroianni, Boston College’s Charlotte North and Maryland’s Aurora Cordingley.

Tyrrell ranks sixth in the nation in points (99) and points per game (5.50) and eighth in goals (67). She is one of the most efficient players in the nation as she ranks second in shooting percentage (.638). Tyrrell has recorded six or more points 11 times in 2022 and posted five or more goals in seven contests. In addition, she is tied for first in the ACC in game-winning goals with six.

The Mt. Sinai, N.Y. native enters Friday’s NCAA Tournament game with 99 points this season. With her next point, Tyrrell will become just the third player in program history to record 100 points in a season multiple times in her career. She is also four points shy of becoming the sixth Syracuse player to reach the 300-point plateau.

Tyrrell becomes the fifth player in program history to be named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, joining Katie Rowan, Michelle Tumolo, Alyssa Murray and current Orange head coach Kayla Treanor.

The 2022 Tewaaraton Award will be presented on June 2 in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian.