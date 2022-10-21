SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti sat down with Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers before the team headed south to Clemson.

Without tipping his entire gameplan, the coach touched upon what it will take to defeat Clemson Saturday.

Babers also touched upon being bowl-eligible and undefeated midway through October and the magic behind the NC State game and what the victory meant for the team.

You can watch the entire 8-minute interview in the player above.