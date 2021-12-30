SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed out its non-conference schedule on Wednesday night with an 80 to 68 win over Cornell.

🎥 @Buddy_Boeheim35 after posting a game-high 22 points in the win vs. Cornell pic.twitter.com/S9WdcvCAkz — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 30, 2021

SU raced out to a 17 to 2 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Cornell, though would close to within five at the half.

The Big Red hit eight threes in the first 20 minutes. They would finish with 15 three-point field goals.

Syracuse would break open a tight game early in the second half, using a 16 to 3 run.

Cole Swider poured in 16 of his 21 points in the second half.

Buddy Boeheim led the way for Syracuse with 22 points. Jimmy Boeheim, facing his former team, added 16 points and seven rebounds.

SU improves to 7-5 on the season (1-0 in the ACC). Cornell drops to 8-3 overall.

Syracuse returns to action on New Year’s Day at home against Virginia.