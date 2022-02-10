(WSYR-TV) — Just when #OrangeNation was riding high with the men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak, an injury to Jesse Edwards has derailed the excitement.

Thursday, Syracuse University announced the 6’11” junior has suffered a season-ending fracture to his left wrist.

It is unclear when Edwards suffered the injury, but Gerry McNamara, in a interview with NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti, believes the injury came as Edwards fouled out of Tuesday’s win at Boston College.

“I think it happened on his last play the other night when he fouled out. He tried to contest vertically and kind of got swept off his feet and when he landed you could see he landed awkwardly on his left wrist. You know, he really kind of gave no indication that he was injured. I’ve watched the play about 40 times over the last 24 hours,” McNamara said.

This had been Edwards’ breakout season with the Orange. After Bourama Sidibe was injured at the beginning of the season, Edwards stepped into the starting lineup and was averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

“He’s kind of spearheaded the emergence offensively that we’ve had over this stretch. He’s become such a threat on both ends of the court. We’ve just all watched this growth. It’s been so nice to see it’s so great to see a kid that you love and watch work hard every day. It’s unfortunate (about) the (timing),” McNamara said.

As for where SU goes from here, G-Max said there are a couple of avenues. Syracuse might play with a smaller lineup of three guards, or the aforementioned Sidibe might get some minutes, along with Frank Anselem who filled in Tuesday when Edwards was in foul trouble.

Obviously, Frank’s going to take a bigger jump in minutes, and I think he’s done a pretty good job in the minutes that he’s gotten. Gerry McNamara – SU Assistant Coach

“And then you have the factor of potentially Bourama (playing). He’s strung together a couple of decent weeks of practice and looks better,” McNamara added.

Sidibe has practiced with the team the last few weeks after recovering from his lower-body injury earlier this season. G-Mac says Bourama has been active on both ends of the floor and even showed off his a version of his game before the injury by finishing a few dunks in practice. But as much as Sidibe might offer with his size, standing at 6’10”, the graduate student’s experience in Jim Boeheim’s system is what will benefit the team most.

“The one thing about him is he’s really experienced. He knows our system. He knows where to be. He’s crafty around the rim. So, you know he’s one of those guys that has been through a lot here, and obviously dealt with a lot of injury problems. I Think this might be an opportunity for him based on how he practices to get a get a few minutes out there,” McNamara said.

Syracuse (13-11, 7-6 in the ACC) has seven games left in the regular season, and according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, is currently on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has not missed the NCAA Tournament since 2015 when they were under a self-imposed postseason ban. They also have never had a losing season under head coach Jim Boeheim. SU needs to win three more games to ensure a non-losing season.

The Orange travels to Virginia Tech Saturday for a game at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.