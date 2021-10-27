Syracuse Athletics Announces New Game Day Public Health Protocols

SYRACUSE, NY – OCTOBER 15: Dino Babers head coach of the Syracuse Orange watches from the sideline during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Carrier Dome on October 15, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – As the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons quickly approach, and with two more home football games scheduled, Syracuse Athletics today announced updated game day public health protocols. While the vast majority of the current guidelines remains in effect, there is one change that will have an impact on families with children under the age of 12. Effective immediately:

Individuals under the age of 12 no longer need to provide proof of a negative test upon entry.

Individuals ages 12 and older are required to demonstrate proof of vaccination or a negative test upon entry.

Masking continues to be required for all patrons ages 5 and up (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.

As a reminder, Syracuse Athletics strongly encourages fans attending home football games to visit one of five pre-screening locations before entry to the Stadium. Fans who participate in pre-screening receive a wristband that significantly expedites entry. Fans ages 12 and up should be prepared to show proof of vaccination, or either a negative PCR test from a healthcare provider within 72 hours of entry or a negative antigen test from a healthcare provider within 6 hours of entry. To participate in pre-screening, fans can visit one of the following stations:

Quad

Stadium/West Lot

Manley North Lot

Manley South Lot

Skytop Lot

For men’s and women’s basketball games, the COVID-19 vaccine or test verification process will take place at the Stadium entry gates. There will be no pre-screening tents available. Please arrive at the gates early and be prepared with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and a matching photo ID. No COVID testing will be available on site. For information on testing availability, please visit:

Onondaga County – https://covid19.ongov.net/appointments

New York State – https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

Fans ages 12 and up who are not able to provide proof of full vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Over-the-counter test kit results are not accepted. A printed copy or digital version of proof of full vaccination or negative test results and valid government issued identification with photo must be presented to stadium staff upon entry. Acceptable versions of digital proof displayed on a smart phone include emailed test results and the New York State Excelsior Pass (epass.ny.gov).

Syracuse University, in partnership with Onondaga County, continues to monitor public health conditions. Any changes to these conditions that require revised public health guidelines will be communicated with fans. To learn more about Syracuse University’s COVID response, please visit Syracuse.edu/staysafe.