ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University basketball will be hosting its “Orange Tip-Off” fan event at the JMA Wireless Dome come Oct. 13, allowing fans to have an early look at both the men’s and women’s basketball squads.

Ticket information for this event has not been released, but will be announced by the school at a later date.

SU will then hit the road as they host “Monroe Madness” at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 21. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Both the SU men’s and women’s team will scrimmage during the event. The two squads will also join up to compete in a 3-point shooting contest, and the men’s team will have a dunk contest.

Interactive fan competitions will also be offered.

Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office for $10, $20 and $35. A few courtside seats will also be made available for $50.

Groups of 20, including youth groups, can purchase tickets for just $8 each in the lower level and groups of 100 can purchase tickets for $5 each.

Online tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.