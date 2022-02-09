CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse women’s basketball team put an end to its two-game losing streak, beating Virginia Tuesday night 77-70. This is the first road win of the season for the Orange.

The story of the night was Naje Murray. She scored 13 points in the first quarter. The graduate student led the way with 24 points. She was 5-for-7 from three-point range.

Syracuse put four players in double figures. Chrislyn Carr ended the day with 14 points.

With this win, the Orange improves to 10-12 and 3-9 in the ACC. SU returns to action on Sunday at Pittsburgh.