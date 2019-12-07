Syracuse blows out Georgia Tech to end three-game losing streak

ATLANTA, GA (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse headed on the road for its first conference game in need of a win, and it got it.

In emphatic fashion, SU blows out Georgia Tech 97-63 for its first ACC win.

Both Elijah Hughes and Buddy Boeheim led the way with career-high efforts in the easy win for the Orange. Hughes dropped 33 points and Boeheim added 26, 20 of which came in the second half. Both hit six threes in the win.

Syracuse improves to 5-4(1-1) this season. The Orange will have the week off before heading to old Big East rival Georgetown next Saturday, December 14th, at 1pm.