STONY BROOK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team bounced back Saturday with 14-9 win over Stony Brook.

Syracuse and Stony Brook were tied at five at the break. The Orange went on a 4-0 run in the second half to take a 10-6 lead and never let up.

The Syracuse attack was led by Tucker Dordevic, who netted a career-high six goals on the day. Brendan Curry and Owen Seebold each had three goals.

SU improves to 3-4 overall (0-1 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns home to the Carrier Dome on Saturday March 26th, to face Duke in a noon matinée.