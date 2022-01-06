MIAMI, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse built an 18-point first half lead, only to see Miami storm back to clip the Orange 88-87 on Wednesday night.

Jesse Edwards scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half, helping Syracuse to a 44-30 lead at halftime. SU hit nine of 15 threes in the first 20 minutes of action.

Miami opened the second half on a 20-4, taking a 50-48 lead with under 15 minutes to play.

Joe Girard III would pull Syracuse to within four on a three-point field goal with just over eight minutes to go. Girard finished 7-12 from three-point range, pouring in a game-high 26 points.

Miami though would not give up the lead the rest of the way, holding on for the one-point win. The ‘Canes were led by Charlie Moore’s 25 points. Moore hit six threes. Kameron McGusty added 19 points, and backcourt mate Isaiah Wong chipped in 14 (all in the second half).

Syracuse leading scorer Buddy Boeheim was held to just nine points. He would foul out with with 1:32 left to play in the game.

Miami scored 58 points in the second half, shooting nearly 57% from the field in the final 20 minutes.

SU turned the basketball over 19 times in the loss to the Hurricanes.

Syracuse drops to 7-7 overall (1-2 in the ACC). Miami improves to 12-3 (4-0 in the ACC).

SU returns to action at Wake Forest on Saturday.