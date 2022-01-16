SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a recurring theme for the Orange this season, a double-digit lead turns into a close loss. It happened again on Saturday as Florida State fought back from a 10-point deficit to edge Syracuse 76-71 earning a series split this season.



Florida State shot just 4-for-30 from “3” in the first meeting, but responded with a 12-for-20 effort this time around. Caleb Mills led the way by making five of his six attempts from three-point range. Mills finished with 19 points.



Syracuse had four players in double figures. Buddy Boeheim was once again SU’s leading scorer with 18 points. Cole Swider chipped in with 17 points, while Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard finished with 15 points and 11 points respectively.



With the loss, Syracuse drops to 8-9 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Next up, is a visit from Clemson on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.