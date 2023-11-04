SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse loses their fifth straight game this season with a 17-10 loss to Boston College at home.

Garrett Shrader did not play today due to an ankle injury sustained against Virginia Tech. Carlos Del Rio Wilson stepped up in that spot as the starter. He went 7-17 for 37 yards and had four interceptions on the night, the first time the Orange have had four interceptions in a game since 2017.

LeQuint Allen led the offense with 18 carries for 142 yards. In total, Syracuse had 246 yards of offense compared to the Golden Eagles’s 350.

Syracuse now sits at 4-5 on the season and still have not won a game in conference play yet.

The Orange head down to Yankee Stadium next weekend to take on Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m.