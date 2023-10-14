TALLAHASSEE, F.L. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Orange football team dropped its third straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling at #4 Florida State 41-3.

FSU took its opening drive, marching 80-yards in nine plays. Jordan Travis put the Seminoles on the board, scoring on a two-yard touchdown run.

With 9:26 left in the second quarter, SU would crack the scoreboard. Brady Denaburg drilled a 37-yard field goal, Denaburg’s seventh field goal of the season.

Florida State answered on its next drive. Jordan Travis connected with Keon Coleman on a 58-yard scoring strike, extending the Seminoles lead to 17-3.

FSU held Syracuse to just 97 yards of total offense in the first half.

The ‘Noles would push their lead to 21 points in the third quarter. Jordan Travis scored his second rushing touchdown of the day, taking it in from two yards out. FSU would continue to pour it on in the 4th, as Lawrance Toafili raced 50-yards for the touchdown. Hykeem Williams capped off the day, with a 44-yard touchdown run.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader was held to just 9-21 passing for 99 yards. Shrader was replaced by Carlos Del Rio-Wilson at the start of the 4th quarter.

SU managed only 261 yards of total offense. Florida State racked up 535 yards.

Syracuse drops to 4-3 overall (0-3 in the ACC). #4 Florida State improves to 6-0 overall (4-0 in the ACC).

SU is on a bye next week. The Orange returns to action on Thursday, October 26th at Virginia Tech.