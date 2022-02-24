SOUTH BEND, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

In a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the ACC, Notre Dame did just enough down the stretch to top Syracuse 79-69.

The Boeheim brothers had the hot hand in the first half for Syracuse. Buddy and Jimmy combined for 28 of Syracuse’s 38 first half points. SU, though, had no answer for Paul Atkinson, Jr. in the first 20 minutes. Atkinson Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, helping the Irish build a four-point lead at the break.

Syracuse opened the second half on a 9-0 run, taking a 47-45 lead with just over 16 minutes to play. Notre Dame answered with a 15-5 run, to take control of the game and never looked back.

Jimmy Boeheim poured in a game-high 27 points in the loss to the Irish. Buddy added 20 and Cole Swider chipped in with 11 points.

Notre Dame had four players in double figures, as Atkinson Jr. led the way with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Nate Laszewski chipped in 17 points on five made three-point field goals.

Notre Dame dominated the glass, out-rebounding Syracuse 41-28.

Syracuse drops to 15-13 overall (9-8 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Saturday hosting #7 Duke at 6 p.m.