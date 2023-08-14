SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange adding its third transfer from Nebraska on Sunday. Myles Farmer, who started 11 games last season at safety for the Cornhuskers, has been added to the SU roster.

Farmer ranked second on the team last season at Nebraska with 73 tackles. The 6’3” 200 pound defensive back was a former three-star recruit out of Georgia in 2019.

In August, Myles Farmer entered the transfer portal after being suspended by new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. Farmer has two years of college eligibility remaining.