SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) —

Two more big names announced that they were committing to Syracuse on Tuesday.

The first was former Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs. Last season Diggs had 36 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks and when he was recruited out of high school he was ranked in the top 200 players overall and top 11 in his position.

The second player is KingJoseph Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Georgia. He is currently ranked 274th overall by ESPN and 22nd best at his position by 247Sports.

Edwards announced his commitment via social media on Tuesday and picked Syracuse over Florida State and Colorado. Edwards said on his Instagram commitment live stream that defensive ends coach Nick Williams move from Colorado to Syracuse played a big factor in his decision.

Syracuse’s recruiting class has moved up to inside the top 40.