Syracuse football welcomes 19 commits to the program on early signing day

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WSYR-TV) -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time since February 1, 2017, as they defeated Boston College 101-63 Saturday afternoon.

Everyone dressed in Orange contributed to Saturday’s victory, as all five starters scored in double figures. Junior Alan Griffin led Syracuse in the scoring department for the third consecutive game, as he poured in 22 points against the Eagles Saturday.