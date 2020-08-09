Syracuse holds first official practice

Tommy DeVito throws pass at first Syracuse official practice on Saturday, August 9, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After Syracuse football player sat out of the first day of practice, instead holding meetings as a team to discuss increasing health and safety measures, practice officially began.

All practices this summer are closed to the media, but photos and video of the first day was provided by Syracuse Athletics.

A majority of players looked to be practicing without masks, but members of the coaching staff were wearing masks.

Syracuse is currently preparing for a season opener at North Carolina on September 12th.