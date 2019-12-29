Syracuse holds off Niagara to close out 2019 with a win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse, while challenged at times, never was in danger of falling to Niagara on Saturday night.

The Orange held off former CBA standout Greg Paulus and his Purple Eagles for a 71-57 win.

Elijah Hughes filled the stat sheet per usual. The redshirt junior finished with 19 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds. Buddy Boeheim also reached double figures with 15 points. Bourama Sidibe made his presence felt with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Joe Girard III also had 10 points.

Syracuse is now 8-5(1-1) and will restart ACC play in 2020. The Orange will take on Notre Dame on January 4th at 4pm inside the Dome